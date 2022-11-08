The Kokomo School Board will welcome two new members to its ranks in January.
Nicole Fain Mundy and Issac White were two of the three top vote-getters in Tuesday’s election for three at-large seats on the school board.
Mundy received 6.9% of votes. White received 6.8% of votes.
White narrowly edged out incumbent Lisa Hemmeger by just eight votes.
“This is a new experience for me,” White said Tuesday evening from UAW Local 685. “I’ve never done this before.”
White had the backing of the local UAW and credited the organization in helping earn him the school board spot.
The call from the Kokomo Tribune was how White learned he had won a seat on the school board.
“I’m thankful to be able to do it … and be in a position to help the kids,” he said.
It was a tale of two different outcomes for the incumbents running in the crowded 12-person race.
Incumbent Lisa Ellison received the most votes, 8.9%.
“I am so excited to be staying on the board,” she said. “It really means a lot to me.”
Ellison said she’s looking forward to seeing through recent changes, including reopening Maple Crest Elementary as a STEM school, which was decided at Monday’s school board meeting.
The teacher of 26 years admitted this year’s election was unlike her previous two in 2014 and 2018. With a dozen candidates, Ellison said she had no idea how Tuesday would shake out.
“I was very concerned,” she said. “This is completely unfamiliar territory for me.”
Mundy, a former teacher and former president of the Kokomo Teachers Association, said she’s looking forward to being able to offer her experience in both roles as a board member.
“I’ve been in the classroom recently,” Mundy said. “I know the challenges to education in recent years.”
Mundy, who left teaching due to pay, made supporting teachers a focal point of her campaign. She, along with White and Warren Holloman Sr., were endorsed by the KTA.
Asked how she was feeling as the final results rolled in, Mundy replied, “pretty freaking awesome.”
“It’s a pretty humbling thing to see what your former students, parents and colleagues say about you,” Mundy said. “I think looking at the results, it’s clear people still trust our teachers.”
More than 34,000 votes were cast for Kokomo School Board.
