Officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to two shootings in a span of just eight hours Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The first incident occurred around 9 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Main Street, a KPD media release stated. Scanner traffic shortly after the incident occurred indicated that the juvenile was shot in the head, but police have not confirmed that information. The juvenile was then flown to an Indianapolis hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.
Police have withheld the juvenile’s identity, and authorities have also not released any other details of the incident, including who else might have been involved.
And then around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, police were also dispatched to Community Howard in reference to an individual showing up to the emergency room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a separate KPD media release stated.
That victim, 25-year-old Harry Young, told police that he was walking through an unnamed southeast side park Tuesday morning when three unknown individuals ran past him, the release indicated. Young told police that he then felt a pain in his lower left leg and realized that one of the individuals allegedly shot him. Young was able to walk home, the release noted, and his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
According to the media release, Tuesday morning’s incident appears to be isolated.
Anyone with additional information on either of these cases is asked to contact Sgt. Jon Webster at 765-456-7233 or the KPD hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously call the Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
