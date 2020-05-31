A peaceful protest against issues like racism and police brutality was interrupted Saturday evening near Foster Park when a silver truck struck the line of protesters as they were crossing the street.
According to a video released on social media that showed the incident, the gathering was walking westbound on Superior Street inside the crosswalk when the truck — heading southbound on Washington Street — crossed the center line, entered the intersection and then drove into the crowd.
The truck then fled the scene, according to eyewitness accounts, before being later stopped by police.
Two women were struck in the incident, with one suffering a broken wrist.
The driver of the truck has not been identified, but Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher confirmed on Sunday that she was a correctional officer that worked at the Howard County jail.
The department launched an internal investigation into the matter, but Asher noted that the officer ended up resigning on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after the incident occurred, Kokomo Police Department Mjr. Brian Seldon said the crash was under investigation, but he didn't believe it to be "purposeful."
Seldon also noted that no arrests had been made in the incident as of Saturday evening.
Throughout Sunday, the Tribune made several attempts to reach KPD for a follow-up to the initial investigation, but those attempts went unanswered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.