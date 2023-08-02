There will be lane restrictions on a stretch of U.S. 31 in Howard County to allow crews to complete bridge deck overlay work.
Beginning Thursday or shortly thereafter, there will be alternative single lane restrictions in both directions between East 100 North and Apperson Way Lane to allow contractor Pacific Painting Co. Inc. to complete eight bridge deck overlays, according to a Wednesday press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The work is expected to be complete by late August, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.