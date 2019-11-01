One driver was killed after a two-vehicle crash south of Logansport on Friday morning.
Emergency personnel and officers with the Logansport Police Department were dispatched to the scene in the area of U.S. 35 and west of 18th Street at approximately 1:26 a.m. in reference to a car versus semi crash with the car being on fire.
Upon initial officers and deputies arriving, they extinguished the fire.
A preliminary investigation found that 44-year-old Brian Thomas of Monticello was travelling north on U.S. 35 in the south bound lanes of travel. The driver of the semi, Jerry Wayne Wright Jr., 39, Lafayette, was unable to avoid the collision. Wright suffered no injuries.
Logansport Fire Department extricated Thomas and he was then flown from the scene by Lutheran Air to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Later, Thomas was pronounced deceased.
During the investigation, U.S. 35 southbound lanes were closed for approximately three hours. This investigation is ongoing.
Units assisting the Logansport Police Department Patrol Division included the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Logansport fire Department, Phoenix/Prompt Ambulance Service, Lutheran Air, Cass County Emergency Management, K&K Towing, Martin’s Towing, and Cass County Special Deputies were called in to assist with traffic management.
