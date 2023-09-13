There was an air of confidence among the blue-collar crowd Wednesday afternoon at Foster Park.
One way or another, their demands would be met. The crowd seemed sure of it.
More than 100 people donning red shirts that said “Our Generation’s Defining Moment” and “Record Profits are Unpaid Wages” listened as local and state union leaders fired up the crowd with messages of solidarity, getting a fair wage and taking it to billion-dollar corporations.
Wednesday’s rally for the United Auto Workers Union came a day before the contract between the union and the Big 3 automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — was set to expire.
Barring a last-minute agreement, the contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The union has threatened to strike if any of the three companies do not reach an agreement.
Tim Eller was among those in the crowd. Wearing a red shirt that boasted his membership in UAW Local 685, Eller has worked at the Kokomo Transmission Plant for 24 years.
He’s ready to strike, if the time comes.
“It’s our time to get what we gave them,” he said.
For Eller, that’s increased wages, the elimination of tiered wages and restoring retirement benefits for all workers.
Workers hired after 2007 do not have retirement benefits, unlike people such as Eller who have worked for Stellantis for decades.
It’s a concession the UAW made in 2007 during the federal government bailouts of GM and Chrysler (now Stellantis).
“We didn’t have a choice,” Eller said.
Those demands are among a list made by the autoworkers union and its president, Kokomo-native Shawn Fain.
Demands include a 46% pay raise over the next four years, the elimination of tier wages, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, restoration of retirement benefits for all workers, and representing workers at electric vehicle battery plants being built by the automakers, in conjunction with South Korean battery makers.
Representing EV plant workers is one of the most important demands to the UAW, along with those workers receiving top union wages, according to an Associated Press report.
“As it stands now, none of us have a future in that work,” Fain said in a pre-recorded message.
This is due to the shift in the auto industry. As more money and resources are spent on electric vehicle production, it means the phasing out of workers who make parts for internal combustion engines.
“We’ve got to make sure that transition is just,” said Brett Voorhies, president of the Indiana State AFL-CIO. “We got to make sure those jobs are for our people.”
Fain, who was in Detroit for contract negotiations, could not be at the downtown Kokomo rally. He, along with UAW International Vice President Rich Boyer, recorded video messages for the rally.
“We are done sitting on the sidelines while the billionaire class gets richer,” Fain said.
The class conflict between the working class and billionaires is a point the union president and other leaders have hammered home time and again.
Contract demands and a looming strike comes at a time when the Big 3 boast record profits. Combined, GM, Ford and Stellantis have made $21 billion in profits in the first six months of the year.
- “What you call corporate greed, I call bulls,” Voorhies said to rousing applause.
Large profits are because of pandemic-related manufacturing slowdowns, which allowed automakers to raise car prices.
“And they want to worry what it’s going to cost out of their pockets to make everyone equal,” said Dave Willis Sr., president of UAW Local 1166.
The CEOs of the Big 3 all earn millions in annual compensation.
“We see what these CEOs are making,” said Bob Stephenson, a retiree of UAW Local 292 and executive director of the Literacy Coalition of Kokomo-Howard County. “Do they have enough money to share with unions? Hell yeah they do.”
Stephenson spoke about his involvement in the 67-day strike against GM in 1970. The demands were $10,000 a year for every worker. He said the auto manufacturer was considered too big to strike at the time.
The result of that strike? $10,000 a year for every worker.
“It was hard, it was slow and it got cold,” Stephenson said. “But you know what? We won that strike.
“We have to start winning, and I think this is the group to do it.”
As Stephenson spoke, a horn from a Kokomo Fire Department truck bellowed down Superior Street. A firefighter held his fist out of a window as he passed by.
Fain has engaged in more aggressive tactics and messaging, compared to past UAW presidents.
He tossed a proposal from Stellantis in a wastebasket, calling it trash, on a Facebook live event. The UAW has also targeted all three automakers, instead of just one.
Fain has assured union members they can earn significant gains if they strike.
If the contract expires, expect a strike, however it’s unclear what it might look like.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that UAW leaders are considering strikes at several small factories if a contract is not reached. It’s also unclear if workers at all three automakers will strike or if will be confined to one.
Union workers might not win every demand, but for people like Eller, he’s sure there’s something coming his way.
“It’s kind of hard for them not to give us something,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
