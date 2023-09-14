UAW President and Kokomo native Shawn Fain announced in a livestream video Thursday night that the United Autoworkers will strike against the Big 3 automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — for the first time in history.
The contract between the union and auto companies expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Fain called on workers at three sites to strike, if an agreement is not reached by midnight. Those factories are a GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri; Ford's Michigan assembly plant; and a Stellantis plant in Toledo, Ohio.
"These three units are being called to stand up and walk out on strike at midnight, tonight," Fain said.
About 13,000 workers at the three plants are preparing to walk off the job.
All other UAW workers will continue working on an expired contract.
"This strategy will keep the companies guessing," Fain said. "It will give our national negotiators maximum leverage and flexibility in bargaining.
"And if we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table."
The tactic of striking at a few factories will stretch out how long the UAW can keep up the strike and its funds. And as Fain noted, it gives the union leverage as the Big 3 are unsure of what the next target will be.
The Ford plant that’s targeted employs about 4,600 workers and makes Bronco SUVs and Ranger midsize pickup trucks.
The Toledo Jeep complex has about 4,200 workers and manufactures the Jeep Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup.
GM’s Wentzville plant has about 4,100 workers and makes the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickups, as well as the GMC Savana and Chevrolet Express full-size vans.
More sites, including those in Kokomo, could strike if negotiations do not progress.
"All options remain on the table," Fain reiterated. "National leadership will determine the appropriate targets and timing for further stand up strike actions.”
Fain said he planned to join the picket line at the Michigan assembly plant if a strike commences at midnight.
"This is our generation's defining moment," Fain concluded in the short live video. "The money is there. The cause is righteous. The world is watching, and the UAW is ready to stand up."
The UAW's demands include 36% pay raises over four years, cost of living raises and an end to different tiers of wages for workers. Ford and GM are offering 20% during the next contract while Stellantis’ last known offer was 17.5%.
Fain has also called on a four-day work week and for the UAW to represent workers at the electric vehicle battery plants being built by the Big 3.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
