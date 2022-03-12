The building in downtown Kokomo that houses Central Middle International School — which also used to be Kokomo High School for a generation of students — looks pretty much like many of the older buildings around town.
Its giant brick architecture has been renovated over the years, but it’s also still somehow managed to maintain its nostalgic charm.
But have you ever stopped to wonder about what was there before the building?
Local history writer Gil Porter hopes you do now.
It was February 1909, and Kokomo resident Naomi Brown was awakened one night by noises coming from her chicken house outside. It was the sound of several men speaking to each other. Once her suspicions were confirmed, the 82-year-old grabbed a broomstick, went outside and shooed the men away from stealing her fowl.
Her efforts even made the local Kokomo Daily Tribune, too, in an article titled “Old lady beats three robbers,” that was situated right there on the front page next to an article about a local liquor bill.
But it wasn’t Brown’s triumphs over the would-be robbers that caught the attention of Porter when he came across the news piece a couple of years ago while combing through the library’s African American archives.
It was the article’s first line.
“Mrs. Abraham Brown, living in Brown’s Alley …” it began.
Where in the world was Brown’s Alley, Porter wondered to himself at the time, and why had no one seemed to even talk about its existence in over 100 years?
Those types of questions sent Porter on a journey of discovery, which he shared with the Tribune recently from an office in the Genealogy and Local History Department in the KHCPL’s basement.
“Nobody had ever really talked about this story,” he said. “But what it turns out to be is that the land that the city acquired to build the building that is now Central Middle School but was once the high school, that land was originally a neighborhood. It was not a named street. There was LaFountain (now Apperson Way) and Superior, and then there was this little alley. And that was known as Brown’s Alley.
“So, the building that’s there now (Central) was built on the site of what had been Brown’s Alley,” Porter added. “And to add even more to that story, the name Brown’s Alley came directly from Abram and Naomi Brown, who raised their family there, including their son, Richard.”
Richard Brown was also the first African American graduate of KHS, Porter noted, though the historian wanted to make it clear that Richard didn’t actually graduate from the building that was erected on Brown’s Alley.
From 1898 until 1914, KHS was located in what is now the parking lot directly across Superior Street from Central Middle International School.
But when a fire destroyed that structure in 1914 — well after Richard Brown would have graduated — Porter said the city acquired land near Brown’s Alley.
“I think there were five individual families that they (the city) made offers to to buy their lots,” Porter said, “and the families all agreed with the exception of one. … Richard Brown was married and had a family and was living along East Taylor Street, but he still owned the property apparently because his parents had died. And he was actually holding out for more money.”
But finally, in May 1914, a deal was struck, as highlighted in a Tribune article.
Brown received $5,500 cash for the land, according to the article, and work began immediately on the high school after that.
“It’s kind of a master class in how to build a story based on research and details that you can find in an article collection like this,” Porter said smiling. “Here’s this guy, this Richard Brown, and he was the last one the city agreed with to get this property. It’s a fascinating story, a compelling one that kind of paints a different picture of what Kokomo might have been like back then.”
And though Porter admitted he probably researches local history a little more than most, he also stressed that these historical discoveries are out there for anyone to find through simply researching the KHCPL’s African American Notables Collection or the Howard County Memory Project.
“That’s kind of what this whole demonstration is about, really, is just showing people that the genealogy research and the department exists to help the community do this type of thing,” he said. … “We’re working with the community to let them know this is what you can find. It can start with a news article or a family photograph, and then people here at the department can help kind of bring a story or a person back to life through research.”
Because every family has a story, Porter added, and the best stories are sometimes just waiting to be discovered.
Amy Russell, head of the library’s Genealogy and Local History Department, agreed with Porter’s sentiment, admitting that she hopes the coverage of Brown’s Alley might nudge someone to come forward to perhaps see if there are “Richard Browns” in their own family trees.
“These youngsters now, they sometimes don’t know anything about their background,” she said. “Well, what if they figure out that somebody in their family way back then did succeed and did live comfortably with others and was successful and made a good life for themselves? That’s a good heritage to have. That could be a good encouragement for those young people. And so I just hope this (Brown’s Alley discovery) continues to bring out even more stories, too.”
To visit the African American Notables Collection or the Howard County Memory Project, search for them now by visiting www.khcpl.org.
