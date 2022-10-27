United Way of Howard County announced it would pause grantmaking activities following the departure of its CEO and after years of operating at a deficit.
The announcement came via email sent to potential grant applicants in September, and stated “due to the major organization changes happening, we will be postponing all 2022-23 grantmaking activity.”
All of the organization's programs, such as 75in5 and Buddy Bags, are also on pause.
In the meantime, the organization is focusing on developing a strategic plan with its interim CEO, Remound Wright, who started earlier this month. The pause comes following Abbie Smith’s resignation in September to pursue a different career. Smith had been United Way’s CEO for nearly a decade.
And, according to 990 forms acquired through the IRS, United Way has been operating at a deficit from 2017 through 2019, the most recent year posted on the IRS’s website. The deficits ranged between $479,999 and $1,102,740.
Betsy Hoshaw, chair of the Community Investment Committee, said the CIC is still moving forward with the grantmaking process but won’t be able to distribute the funds nor resume programs until the board of directors “sees that we can send the money out.”
Hoshaw added United Way “has not had a strategic plan done in a few years. This is a good time for United Way to take a look at things and be sure that the new direction is strong and vital for the community.”
For now, there isn’t a clear timeline to hire a permanent CEO. However, Hoshaw said the interim CEO’s process could take 6-18 months.
“We're hoping for six months, but a lot depends on how things start rolling out,” Hoshaw said.
She added Wright has been trained as an interim executive director to gather information from United Way and the community, form a strategic plan and design a job description for a permanent executive director.
Challenges to United Way
Hoshaw said one of the gaps in United Way funding can be attributed to money being "trapped" with another organization. She explained those funds had been pledged to the Kokomo and Tipton communities and United Way has been trying to recover those funds.
“There's an issue I really can't talk about, because we're trying to remedy it before it becomes a legal issue,” Hoshaw said of the “trapped” funds. “It's one of those situations where the dollars are there. We just don't have access right now.”
Smith said United Way was also challenged by a changing landscape.
“The landscape for United Ways locally, statewide, nationwide and globally have changed dramatically in the last 10 to 15 years,” Smith said. “United Way, Howard and Tipton counties included, have worked really hard to adjust and pivot to make sure that they're serving the communities that they have a covenant with. And being responsible with funding that is available.”
The former United Way CEO added there has been a prioritized effort to adapt United Way’s business model for years.
“The traditional model has been to raise money and give grants away, and that just has globally changed, some places faster than others” Smith said.
Both Hoshaw and Smith pointed to a lack of voluntary payroll deduction donations that were once contributed by employees at Delco and Delphi.
Smith explained the Delphi payroll deductions brought approximately $300,000 to United Way annually.
“The funding that was available before, and the way that it was available before, just hasn't been for quite some time,” Smith said.
Hoshaw and Smith also said United Way struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic, United Way wasn’t able to give in-person presentations, which affected the organization’s ability to raise funds. At the same time, Smith said, United Way was spending money on COVID relief.
“If you're going to deal with people you have to go face to face, you have to understand where they're coming from, what the need is, how can you meet the needs so it doesn’t continue to be the same need,” Hoshaw said.
“That's a little bit away from granting, but it all works together,” she added.
In one attempt to adapt to the changing landscape of nonprofit operation, the United Way of Howard and Tipton counties attempted a merger with United Ways in other counties. Hoshaw explained that after “exploring possibilities” for an approximate year, United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties decided it wasn’t a good match.
“When that was over, unfortunately, our leadership kind of just let things fall by the wayside,” Hoshaw said. “It’s time that we have a new strategic plan.”
Organizations explain the impact
Bob Stephenson, executive director for The Literacy Coalition of Kokomo-Howard County, said the announcement to pause grant making opportunities came as a surprise.
He explained the Literacy Coalition had received grants as a partner agency for 31 years.
“It was a wonderful grant because it helped us cover overhead,” Stephenson said. “I can write grants for specific new ideas, there are funders who want something new, but it's really difficult to find someone who will pay the electric bill.”
Money from United Way had helped the Literacy Coalition cover overhead costs until July 2021. They didn’t receive a grant in 2022, when United Way opened grant application to any organization that supported diversity, equity, inclusion, education or family financial stability.
Stephenson added the focus seemed to shift toward early childhood reading programs. The Literacy Coalition works with more adults through the Adult Literacy Program, which was created to help adults strengthen English skills for things like a written drivers test or an employment test. Over the course of a year, Stephenson said, the adult program helps somewhere between 100 and 150 students.
The Literacy Coalition was ready to reapply on Oct. 1, when the grant application process was supposed to open, but then the organization received United Way’s announcement of grant postponing.
Now, the Literacy Coalition is looking for ways to keep the Adult Literacy Program afloat.
“We’re really struggling financially,” Stephenson said. “We built up a rainy day fund, as any responsible organization would do, but since we’ve lost the funding we’re burning through that. I’m really concerned about our funding.”
The executive director added the Literacy Coalition would likely have to rely on individual donors who mail in checks or donate money online via its website.
The Carver Community Center had also been a partner agency prior to the changes in United Way’s grant application process. The Community Center also lost United Way funding last year.
“It’s not going to affect me next year just because it’s already been gone,” Danta Rogers, executive director at the Carver Community Center, said of United Way’s announcement to pause grantmaking opportunities.
Rogers added roughly 60% of the Carver Center’s funding had been from United Way. Money from United Way grants had been used to support the center’s education and sports programs, such as after school tutoring, the center’s reading program, basketball and boxing.
Combined, Rogers estimated roughly 300 young people in those programs had been affected by the grant loss.
“It’s difficult to operate, or after COVID hit, to even start those programs back up because the funding’s not there,” Rogers said.
“A lot of agencies like us are looking at other ways to operate and other ways to get funding,” Rogers said. He added the Carver Community Center is looking for other grant opportunities and donors, and hoping to increase memberships.
Basketball memberships are one of the main sources of income for the Community Center, Rogers said, adding registration for the basketball league is already open and has a deadline set for Nov. 14.
“It’s just the way the world is, it’s not just all on United Way,” Rogers said. “COVID affected the way everybody’s doing anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.