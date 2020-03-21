United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties is launching an emergency fundraising effort in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help those impacted by the outbreak.
United Way CEO Abbie Smith said as the pandemic unfolds, the organization is partnering with nonprofits to make sure supports are in place to help struggling families who are being hit the hardest right now.
Smith said on a normal day, nearly half of area residents struggle to make ends meet, and nearly one-fourth of households make just a little too much to qualify for public assistance, but not enough to fully meet their basic budget.
“Add in a pandemic and business closures, and we know our most vulnerable citizens are even more at risk,” she said. “We want to do everything possible to ensure our hardest hit families come through on the other side.”
Smith said money donated to the emergency fund would first go to local nonprofits, such as Bona Vista and the Domestic Violence Shelter, which must continue to offer services to its clients.
Funding could also go towards purchasing equipment to allow nonprofits to hold virtual visits or telehealth services during social-distancing restrictions.
“This is an evolving situation, and new needs are emerging every day,” Smith said.
United Way is working with the board of commissioners in Howard and Tipton counties, along with social service partners, to ensure the most vulnerable families have the support they need to weather the short-an-long-term impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said the emergency fund will allow United Way to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations that are offering emergency relief to families and individuals in need, and working with unbudgeted expenses related to COVID-19.
Tipton County Commissioner Jim Mullins urged anyone who is need of assistance to call 765-457-HELP or text ACCESS to 85511.
“We know these challenges can feel overwhelming,” he said in a release. “We are fortunate to be part of a community where people come together to help each other. We will get through this one day at a time.”
Donations to United Way can be made securely at unitedwayhoco.org, by calling 765-457-HELP (4357) or by mailing a check to 210 W. Walnut St., Kokomo, IN, 46901.
Smith said with new issues emerging every day, it’s unknown how much money is needed to help fund local nonprofits and vulnerable families, and encouraged people to donate.
“United Way has a strong history in Howard and Tipton Counties of stepping up when our citizens are in need,” she said.
