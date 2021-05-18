The upcoming themes for Kokomo First Friday through the end of the year have been announced by the Kokomo Downtown District.
Strawberry Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 4, enjoy a strawberry shortcake, live entertainment, family-friendly activities and more. Tickets for strawberry shortcake are $5.
Kokomo Vintage, July 2, in conjunction with the Haynes-Apperson Festival, this event will focus on Kokomo's heritage, celebrating its history and all things vintage.
The Great Kokomo Treasure Hunt, Aug. 6, hunt for geo-caches and hidden treasures at downtown businesses during this community treasure hunt.
Artsapalooza, Sept. 3, this First Friday falls within the first Kokomo Arts Festival, live entertainment, unique art, demonstrations and more.
Masquerade, Oct. 1, dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat at downtown businesses.
Sip, Savor & See, Nov. 5, kick off holiday shopping and enjoy signature drinks and treats for local businesses and vendors.
Miracle on Main Street, Dec. 3, see the holiday light display and visit with Santa.
Events are from 5:30-9 p.m. unless otherwise specified. For more information, call 765-457-5301 or visit firstfridaykokomo.com.
