PERU — Barbara Townsend vividly remembers being a little girl and watching her mother, tired from her long shifts at Hook’s Drug Store, come home and still cook dinner for Townsend and her six siblings.
“She was such a hard worker,” Townsend told the Tribune, recalling those days. “She sacrificed so much. She just had a gift, a gift that shined from her beauty inside. It just came out of her.”
And Townsend’s mother, June B. Hughes, didn’t just talk the talk either, Townsend noted.
She also walked the walk every day of her life, teaching her children about the love of Jesus and how to live a life with dignity and grace.
And like many children who look at their parents as superheroes, Townsend said she thought her mother would always be here.
But then came the diagnosis: Alzheimer’s disease.
It started out small, Townsend remembered, objects being placed or left in areas that just didn’t make sense.
“I think one of my sisters found some fruit in her (Hughes’) dresser drawer,” Townsend said. “It was an orange or something and pretty old. One of my sisters confronted my mother about it, and she blamed one of my other sisters and said she didn’t do it. But they kept finding things like that.”
Then there was the night that Townsend and her husband received a phone call from Hughes. It was around midnight, and Hughes had told her daughter that she was scared.
When the couple got to the woman’s house, all the lights were on, and the doors were unlocked.
“So we knew something wasn’t right,” Townsend said, her voice cracking with emotion. “And it’s terrible to say this, but I didn’t want to think there was anything wrong with her. I didn’t want to accept that because that was my mother, and I adored her.
“It was just a heartbreak,” she added. “One of the hardest things was the last time she left her home. It was in an ambulance. They were some of the hardest and darkest moments of my life going through all of that with her.”
But Alzheimer’s disease is a thief, Townsend said, and it was quickly stealing her mother away from her family.
Hughes eventually settled into a nursing home facility, the same one where Townsend worked, but Townsend said she knew her mother needed more.
So after a bit of research, Townsend learned about a program called “Money Follows the Person,” which essentially allows individuals to move from a facility, like a nursing home, back into their own residences or other home-based settings.
Those individuals would then be allowed the same services as they would have had had they stayed inside the facility.
So in 2013, Townsend got to take her mother home with her.
It was one of the best decisions Townsend said she ever made.
“Mom was with me for four months before she passed,” Townsend said, adding that some of her siblings also assisted in Hughes’ care. “I was so happy for that. Was it hard? Yes. Was it a sacrifice? You bet. But was it worth it? Absolutely. I don’t regret it one bit. She deserved every second I could give her.”
And then in May 2013, at the age of 87, Hughes passed away.
But while her mother’s death rocked Townsend and her family, it also sparked a fire that’s been burning inside Townsend for the last decade.
For several years, Townsend helped organize and lead an event called “Walk in June,” named in honor of her mother, that raised money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
This year, Townsend is kicking it up a notch.
“I kind of knew people weren’t coming to the walk like they used to,” she said, “and it was kind of dwindling down. But after I retired, I started playing pickleball. And I’m witnessing now just how fast it’s growing in popularity. So I thought one day that instead of doing the walk, I wanted to put on a pickleball tournament as a way of honoring mom and raising money for Alzheimer’s research.”
And on June 24, at the Peru Riverwalk on West Canal Street in Peru, that’s exactly what’s going to happen.
It’s called the “Pickleball Tournament in June,” and Townsend said the responses to the event have already been amazing.
Along with the actual tournament, there will also be a silent auction, and money raised will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information about the event, how you can get involved or to receive a registration form, you can visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=16164&pg=personal&p-x=7812808 or email Townsend directly at barbtdavid@gmail.com.
Because at the end of the day, Townsend noted, the key to fighting any disease or illness lies in those who choose to take up the cause.
“I was really tickled here a couple days ago, I saw on the news that Eli Lilly has a new drug out that’s going to help Alzheimer’s patients in an early stage,” she said. “And when I saw that, you don’t know how much that made me happy. And to think that I could be a little piece of helping that?
“I’m so proud of the Alzheimer’s Association and what they do,” Townsend added. “If we didn’t have people doing anything, then nothing would get done at all. Every disease should have people willing to fight to help fund more research that can hopefully end in a cure.”
As for what she hopes Hughes would say about the upcoming tournament and Townsend’s fight against Alzheimer’s, Townsend said she hopes her mother would simply be proud.
“I think she’d say ‘Thank you, Barb,’” Townsend said. “’Thank you for caring about other people. Thank you for caring enough to do something. … My mother, she was the most caring and beautiful woman in the world. And I owe it to her to do something.”
