Police confirm that three people have died as the result of a plane crash Sunday morning near the Glenndale Airport.
There is also one survivor.
According to Howard County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jordan Buckley, their names and ages have not yet been released pending complete notification of family.
A Sunday morning HCSD media release stated that deputies were initially called to the airport around 11:30 a.m. on a report of a plane down in a field.
Upon arrival, authorities located the engulfed plane in the area of 3000 South and 400 West, the release stated.
Tracy Boles is the property owner where the plane came to rest.
And although she didn’t see the crash occur, she heard it.
”I was in my living room, and I have a huge window,” she said. “Out of my front window, I can see the airstrip, my driveway and the corn field that it crashed in. ... It literally rocked my house. It was like an explosion that went off. ... And I jumped up and went outside. At that time, ... the fuel that was burning was already smoldering out of the field.”
Buckley also noted that officials with the Federal Aviation Authority are currently on their way to the scene at this time, and the investigation will be turned over to them upon arrival.
The crash came during the airport’s annual “Glenndale Days,” though authorities have not confirmed whether the plane was connected to the weekend-long event.
This story will be updated.
