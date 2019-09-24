A Kokomo teenager is dead after a late-night shooting in the area of Taylor and Longview streets on Monday.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. and located several shell casings in the roadway. They also located two bicycles in the middle of Taylor Street and a 19-year-old Kokomo man lying nearby in the 400 block of North Bell Street.
That man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are not releasing his identity at this time pending an autopsy.
Police believe the victim was riding one of the bicycles when he was shot, the release indicates, and police also noted they are searching for the individual riding the other bicycle because that person might have also witnessed the incident.
Authorities are asking at this time for any potential witnesses or individuals with information regarding the case, or those who have home surveillance footage of the incident, to contact KPD immediately.
You can contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
