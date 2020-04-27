A woman was arrested Monday evening after nearly a four-hour standoff with the Kokomo Police Department’s SWAT team on the city’s north side.
Capt. Tondra Cockrell said the woman’s identity and preliminary charging information will officially be released Tuesday morning, but initial scanner traffic indicated that the incident began around 6 p.m. Monday evening after a foot pursuit, which led to a barricaded situation inside a residence near the intersection of Madison and Cooper streets.
Scanner traffic did not indicate what circumstances led to the pursuit and subsequent standoff, and Cockrell said no one was injured in the incident.
This story will be updated.
