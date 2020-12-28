The Kokomo Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday evening on the city's east side.
According to a KPD media release, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in a parking lot behind Goodwill, located at 2258 E. Markland Ave.
The release indicated that a 7-year KPD veteran officer was responding to a shots fired call that had occurred in the area, and he ended up encountering a male standing outside of a truck near Goodwill.
The male then displayed a handgun, the release stated, causing the officer to fire shots.
Authorities say no officer was injured during the incident, but the male was taken to an area hospital before being flown to Indianapolis for further treatment.
The identities of both the officer and the male involved in Monday evening's shooting are being withheld at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.
