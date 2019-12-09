A 15-year-old male is dead after a shooting incident Sunday night near the Lincolnwood Apartments.
The death marks the city’s fifth homicide of the year — surpassing the total for 2018 — and it is the second time the victim has been a juvenile.
Police are also still seeking two individuals they believe to be involved in Sunday’s shooting incident.
According to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the area around 10:38 p.m. in reference to an individual being shot.
When officers arrived, they located the body of Dalton Wayne Fisher, 15, who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also located a female standing near the victim, the release noted. She was identified as the victim’s sister, 22-year-old Kyli L. Fisher.
Kyli told authorities that the pair had traveled to the apartment complex in a black Pontiac Grand Prix to allegedly sell marijuana, the release indicated.
After the siblings were parked, two unidentified black males then got into the vehicle, Kyli told police, and an altercation ensued.
Several shots were fired during the altercation, Kyli stated, and witnesses told police that they saw two men running from the Pontiac shortly after the shots were heard.
One of the men was described as a light skinned black male with a thin build and distinct flat nose, the release stated. He was approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and was wearing dark clothing.
Witnesses described the other male as being shorter in height, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.
Police also arrested Kyli L. Fisher for neglect of a dependent, a Level 3 felony, possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor, and dealing a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
The case is still under investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.