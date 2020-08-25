The We Care Telethon and Trim-A-Tree Festival have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but members of the nonprofit say they are working to come up with some kind of alternative fundraising event.
We Care Board Member Mariesa Skogland made the announcement Tuesday morning on WWKI’s “Male Call” program. She said the decision was made after considering the health and safety of volunteers and participants.
“We do not take these decisions lightly,” Skogland said. “Many meetings have taken place. We hoped and prayed that the situation would have gotten better and the restrictions would have been lifted. However, with the risk involved with transmitting the virus, with the number of volunteers it takes to hold the We Care fundraisers within the confined spaces we work in, was too great.”
Skogland also noted the number of people who reserved a tree or wreath for the Trim-A-Trim event plummeted this year due to the pandemic. She said We Care already had reduced the number of reservations to 60 to promote social distancing, but still “didn’t even have close to that number.”
“We believe it’s because COVID-19 has impacted businesses, personal budgets and incomes, and the unforeseeable future of the virus on businesses and households,” Skogland said.
However, We Care is considering holding some kind of online auction during the same time the annual telethon would have taken place in order to raise funds. Skogland said they will keep the community informed about what they plan for the rest of the year.
She also said the six local agencies to which We Care provides funding will still receive their full distribution of money this year through the We Care Hope Fund, despite the cancellations of the fundraising events.
Tammy Lively, a radio announcer with WWKI who participates in the We Care fundraisers, called the decision to cancel We Care a “gut punch,” but said it was the right call.
“It’s probably the right thing to do,” she said during Tuesday’s show. “We have so many volunteers who feel like family. A lot of people are older now, and the risk, I believe, had this gone forward, would have been great for everyone.”
Skogland said We Care will try to adapt this year to offer some kind of event, and said it may even lead to something positive for the nonprofit.
“For the health of everyone, it was better to follow everyone else’s lead and go on a different avenue this year,” she said. “Who knows what will come out of it? We might come up with something new.”
Lively said she believes the nonprofit and community will find a way to still hold some kind of fundraising event, despite the pandemic.
“Too many people look forward to this week and the opportunity to give back to the community, so we’ll find a way to harness that love and energy and make sure that it happens,” she said.
This year would have been the 28th annual Trim-A-Tree Festival, which was set to be held Nov. 2-15 at the Markland Mall. Skogland said any organization or group who reserved a tree or wreath will automatically have that reservation carry over for next year’s event.
This year was also set to be the 48th annual telethon, which was to be held at We Care’s new headquarters inside the former Aldi store at the corner of East Sycamore Street and Indiana 931, which the nonprofit purchased last year for $650,000.
The telethon last year raised $208,315. In total, We Care brought in $417,120 in 2019, which was distributed to the Salvation Army, Goodfellows, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Bona Vista, Mental Health Association and the We Care Hope Fund.
Skogland said they don’t know what this We Care season will look like, or how much money might be brought in from an alternative fundraising event, but they’re hoping for the best.
“We cannot project what is going to come,” she said. “We can only hope and pray for a healthy America and world.”
