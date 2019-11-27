Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.