Police took a Kokomo man into custody Thursday night, two days after his wife's body was discovered inside a residence on the county's northwest side.
On Tuesday morning, 41-year-old Sandra L. Wilson was reported as a missing person, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release.
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, HCSO officials made entry into Wilson’s residence in the 1100 block of Arundel Drive, per the release, where they reportedly located the woman’s body.
Wilson was pronounced dead a short time later by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday afternoon, the release noted, and officials stated that the findings were consistent with physical blunt trauma.
Her death was subsequently ruled a homicide.
Authorities say further investigation into the incident began to point toward Wilson’s husband, 42-year-old Jeremy N. Wilson, as a person of interest in the case, according to the release.
Authorities did not elaborate as to why they believe this to be the case, and no further details regarding the incident were addressed in the release.
Per investigators, Jeremy N. Wilson was located around 10 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 5900 block of Waubesa Way, and he was taken into custody without incident.
He is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail on a warrant for petition to revoke.
This case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the HCSO at 765-457-1105 or Det. Shirey at 765-614-3449. You can also contact the sheriff’s office on the department’s mobile app or visit www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.
