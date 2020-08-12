Local officials said the storms that blew through Howard County on Monday evening packed quite the punch, leaving thousands of area residents and businesses without power and crews cleaning up the debris in some of the hardest hit locations.
As of Wednesday morning, about 75 customers were still without power due to the storm, according to a Duke Energy outage map, and some of those customers received text messages that their power would not be restored until at least midnight.
The storm even impacted the first day of school for Northwestern School Corp., as one of the district’s school buildings was without power and unable to open for in-person learning.
“This day will be made up on a later date,” Superintendent Kristin Bilkey wrote to families in a Tuesday morning text message. “We look forward to the first day of school tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 12.”
According to the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Howard County at 4:27 p.m. Monday, with that watch changing over to a warning shortly after 6 p.m.
But it wasn’t until around 6:45 p.m. that the worst of the storm eventually passed through the area, Howard County Emergency Management Agency Director Janice Hart said, with winds gusting in upwards of 65 mph at times.
“It definitely was a little bit on the eerie side last night,” Hart said in an interview with the Tribune Tuesday. “The winds were really howling at times. … We’ve also got 10 to 12 roads that still have road closure signs up around the county because of trees and power lines down. They’re mostly on the west side of the county. But we did also have some trees down in Greentown last night in the eastern part.”
Most of those road closures even remained in effect late-Tuesday afternoon to allow crews the opportunity to clean up the debris, and Hart asked residents to be patient in the process.
“We work with the Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Department, the street department and highway department, and our dispatch is totally awesome. We all just work together to get the job done. … So please don’t drive through the road closure signs. Let them get their jobs done and get it done safely so we can get the roads opened up and be on our way.”
But while the storm left behind extensive property damage throughout the region, Howard County’s 911 Communications Center Communications Coordinator Zach Rudolph said there was a bright side.
“From about 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, dispatch received around 40 calls,” he said, “and I’d say about 60-70% of those were weather-related. But thankfully, it appears no one was physically hurt.”
