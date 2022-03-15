*UPDATE: The beginning date for the reduced hours of operation for the community COVID-19 testing clinic is March 21. The story has been update to reflect that.
Howard County’s free community COVID-19 testing site is reducing its hours, and Gravity Diagnostics’ county testing site will close at the end of this week as daily confirmed cases plummet from record highs.
The community testing site, located at 620 N. Bell St., will significantly reduce its operating hours, beginning March 21 The proposed new schedule is:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday
- 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Closed Wednesday
- 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday
- 9 a.m. to noon third Saturday of the month
- Closed Sunday
Kristina Sommers, public health emergency coordinator for the Howard County Health Department, said Monday at the Howard County Health Board meeting that the health department was initially expecting to begin operating under the new, reduced hours beginning March 7, but the state had not approved the change in time.
“My understanding is the state has decided to put together this data team to look at each county individually,” Sommers said. “We have like eight CVS and Walgreens (stores) that do free testing, we have doctors, we have GenePace, we have two urgent cares. We have testing in our community. It doesn’t make sense to test 37 hours a week and pay our staff when we tested 78 people (last) week.”
State approval appears to have finally come, however, as the Health Department sent out a press release late Tuesday night detailing the new, reduced hours.
Testing at the community site has fallen precipitously over the last two months.
From Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, when the county and country were dealing with the omicron variant, the site at North Bell tested 287 people. That fell to 90 people in the week of Feb. 28 to March 4. Under the proposed schedule, the testing site will have the capacity to test 240 people a week; that increases to 288 people a week when the site is open on the third Saturday of the month.
The community testing site will be operational until the end of June, though that is subject to change.
While the county’s community testing site will be operational for the foreseeable future, Gravity Diagnostics’ testing site at Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, will not be.
The testing site’s last day of operation will be Friday because the state ended its contract with the company due to falling COVID cases. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the remainder of the week.
Both of these changes come as Howard County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached lows not seen since the beginning of the pandemic and the summer of 2021.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the county’s seven-day moving average for positive cases is five. For comparison, the county’s seven-day moving average for positive cases at the peak of the omicron wave was 244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.