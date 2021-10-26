The Howard County Board of Commissioners will vote next week on an updated version of their solar ordinance.
The new ordinance, announced and released last week, takes into account the nearly 30 responses the board received from the public regarding the draft solar ordinance presented back in July, commissioners say.
The new ordinance has a number of notable changes from the draft ordinance, including changes to increase setback amounts, more teeth to enforce decommissioning, requiring arsenic and lead levels in the solar panels to meet EPA standards and required training of local first responders.
Among the changes made to the proposed solar ordinance are:
Setbacks: Per the proposed ordinance, project setback from existing homes is now 300 feet and 100 feet from the property line of any non-participating landowner. The property line setback can be reduced by no more than 50% if a landowner agrees to it in writing.
Setback is defined as the “edge of the solar energy system array, excluding security fencing, screening, or berm,” according to the ordinance.
The 100 feet from the property line is a new addition compared to the previous draft ordinance, while the 300 feet from houses is double what it was in the previously proposed draft ordinance.
Decommissioning: When a solar project comes to the end of its life, it undergoes what’s called decommissioning, essentially the dismantling of the solar panels. The draft solar ordinance introduced this past summer included a decommission clause that requires a bond, cash security fund or another mechanism to pay for the decommissioning of solar projects over 1,000 square feet, but the new ordinance includes some notable changes, including:
The time a company has to completely remove its solar project was increased from 120 days in the draft ordinance to 180 days. Decommissioning, according to the ordinance, includes physical removal of all solar panels, structures and equipment, disposal of solid and hazardous waste and “stabilization or re-vegetation” of the land.
Decommissioning must begin when the solar project fails to produce power for six consecutive months. That’s down from 12 months in the draft ordinance. However, the project owner may petition the commissioners for an extension.
Any decommissioning agreement will be reviewed every five years to ensure the bonding amount will cover the costs of decommissioning. If the review finds it does not, the ordinance states that the bond will be “adjusted accordingly.”
Contaminants: One of the biggest topics brought up by opponents of ENGIE’s proposed solar project that was derailed by a failure to acquire a special exception permit is the fact that most solar panels have some kind of hazardous material in them, such as arsenic and lead. While the updated ordinance doesn’t ban the use of solar panels with those materials, it does require the levels of arsenic and lead to match current EPA standards.
Training: Under the updated ordinance, companies will be required, at their own expense, to train first responders “concerning solar panel hazards and corresponding safety measures” and provide copies of “Material Safety Data Sheets” within the first 60 days after installation.
If the commissioners pass the solar ordinance, it doesn’t mean any large or commercial scale solar projects that meet the ordinance would automatically be able to begin construction and operate. Per the county’s zoning ordinance and this proposed solar ordinance, such projects in districts zoned agriculture or industrial or are in floodplains need a special exception permit from the Board of Zoning Appeals.
What the ordinance does do, though, is provide a framework for such projects that companies must follow if they want to install a solar project in Howard County.
The commissioners are expected to vote on the proposed solar ordinance at 2 p.m. Monday in room 338 in the Howard County Administration Center, 220 N. Main St., Kokomo.
