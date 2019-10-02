A large section of U.S. 35 will close today between Indiana 931 and Indiana 18 in Galveston, leading to an out-of-the-way detour to avoid another major construction project on U.S. 31.
The closure hits at 8 a.m. and will be in place for seven days as crews complete a resurfacing project. Traffic on county roads still will be able to cross over U.S. 35 during the closure.
The detour for southbound traffic on the highway has been set for Indiana 18 west to Indiana 29 south to Indiana 26 east, which equals a 45-minute detour totaling nearly 40 miles.
The road closure comes as the Indiana 931 ramp onto U.S. 31 remains closed due to a months-long bridge project on the highway.
That means traffic heading north on Indiana 931 now can only turn right onto 400 North to avoid the closure of U.S. 35 and U.S. 31, causing a blockage at one of the most used highway intersections in the county.
The project on U.S. 31 has led to lane closures and major shifts in traffic patterns since June.
The most noticeable lanes closures are just south of Indiana 18, where crews are working to compete a bridge project. The southbound lanes of U.S. 31 are currently closed from Indiana 931 to Indiana 18.
During the lane closures, crews are repaving, patching and constructing a new bridge over Deer Creek. The project should be complete by the end of October.
Another road closure is coming to Boulevard in Kokomo. The road will be closed from Webster to Washington streets for utility work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. During the closure, drivers should use Lincoln Road to detour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.