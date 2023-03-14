The Veterans Affairs Northern Indiana Health Care System will host a Veterans Town Hall on Thursday in Kokomo.
The town hall will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St. Staff from the VA Indianapolis Regional Office will be available to assist and answer questions about disability benefits.
Additional information on Veterans Readiness and Employment Program, which helps qualified veterans prepare for, find and maintain suitable employment, as well as veterans or fiduciaries involved in VA’s Fiduciary Program, which provides oversight of VA funds for veterans who are unable to manage their financial affairs due to an injury, disease or age, will also be available.
Representatives also will be on-site to answer questions about eligibility and enrollment in the PACT Act, toxic screening, veterans benefits administration, filing claims and more.
