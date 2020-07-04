As one of only two African-American law enforcement officers with the Kokomo Police Department, Maj. Brian Seldon said he remembers watching the video of Minneapolis resident George Floyd’s death while in police custody and was sick over what he saw.
Because he is African American like Floyd, Seldon said he understood the pain and anguish that Floyd was going through in that moment.
And because he is a police officer, Seldon said he wanted to make sure he does everything in his power to make sure a situation like that doesn’t happen in Kokomo, Indiana.
“If it doesn’t bother you, something’s wrong with you,” he noted during the waning minutes of KPD’s recent interview with the Tribune. “So it’s just making sure that we’re accountable for what we’re doing out here, and making sure that officers do the right thing. … Have I had a lot of sleepless nights since then [Floyd’s death]? Yeah. Because I’m always thinking what we can do to make things better.”
While solutions to what has often been a great divide between law enforcement and citizens — particularly among those in the African-American community — don’t just happen overnight. All of the KPD officials and local clergy interviewed for this policing series agree those solutions are usually found by officers getting out in neighborhoods and striking up relationships with those who live there.
COMMUNITY POLICING
Chief Doug Stout leaned over on the table as if to emphasize his point when it comes to the current struggles KPD often faces with community-based policing.
“I wish we could have officers on foot patrol every day,” he said, “going around and meeting people. … I hate going back to this, and I’m not blaming it solely on manpower issues, but the number of calls for service we handle a year makes it very difficult for us to reach out into the community to meet.”
Currently sitting at 80 sworn officers, KPD is not unlike many other police departments throughout the country that struggle with enough manpower for community-based policing, but it’s been a major point of emphasis in Stout’s administration.
“We haven’t been able to do it enough of what’s needed,” he said. “And that is a goal. That’s a very short-term goal to be able to do that again, because that’s a very important goal for every community.”
Studies have shown time and again that community-based policing can completely change the way citizens view law enforcement, as was shown in a 2019 study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The experiment examined random community-based policing encounters in New Haven, Connecticut, and it determined that just a single positive non-enforcement encounter between a resident and a police officer garnered a stronger sense of trust between that resident and the police officer while also increasing that person’s willingness to cooperate with law enforcement.
Though as Stout repeated several times as he discussed the subject, low manpower can create hurdles that are difficult to overcome.
But those hurdles aren’t impossible, those interviewed noted, even with a smaller staff.
FINDING WHAT WORKS
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Lonnie Anderson said he understands that it might sound a bit utopian, but he remembers a time when police officers actually got out of their vehicles and played basketball with the neighborhood kids or knew the names of people who would pass them on the sidewalk.
Instead of jumping from call to call and only showing up when the situation was necessary to do so, the officers would take time out of their day to just “be” in the community they serve.
These days, Anderson said, he understands that’s not always possible, but that doesn’t mean officers should stop trying.
“You have to be more than just the head-stompers,” he said. “… I think that we [local law enforcement] are not truly taking full advantage of the size of Kokomo and the ability for us to be more community-based. I think you have to do more than just be in the community. You have to form relationships with the community.”
And that’s what makes the relationship between Kokomo’s TenPoint Coalition — an organization that works to curb youth violence — and local law enforcement so special, Anderson pointed out.
Throughout the past few months, TenPoint and local law enforcement have partnered to unite police officers and members of the African-American community with events like Kickball with the Law and a “Community Conversations” panel last year that dealt with concepts like bias and inherent racism.
Even in recent weeks, TenPoint teamed up yet again with local law enforcement during a peaceful protest at Foster Park, where the crowd heard speeches from some of Kokomo’s political leaders.
From KPD’s side, the department also hosts a Citizen’s Police Academy every year, and Maj. Seldon noted attendance was strong this year until COVID-19 forced its cancellation.
And while KPD officials still are envisioning a department that has enough physical manpower to get out into the neighborhoods and really connect on a face-to-face level, all of them agree these types of community events are a happy medium right now.
BRIDGING THE GAP
The pastors also agree with that sentiment, saying they hope that the open relationship they currently have with the KPD will always be there.
“I am a huge proponent of talking and communicating,” Great Faith Christian Church Pastor Romon Oglesby said. “The reason why is that it’s really simple. The power of conversations is that in a conversation, you get to hear the heart of the individual, especially if they’re telling the truth.
“But even if they’re lying, you can tell the intentions of the person. … So the conversation is the door-opening apparatus that allows you to have commonality or that camaraderie or that unifying idea that you are working toward, although you may never see that it’s going to be accomplished.
“It’s kind of like the Black experience in America,” he said. “We’re working toward equality. Although in a lot of instances, I feel like Martin Luther King, I may not get there with you, I may not see it, but it doesn’t erase the fact that we need to continue to talk about it. We need to continue to idealize about it and continue to work toward it.
“So the conversation is just that. It’s the confluence for the possibility of an achieved goal.”
