Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore walked around Northview Church on Wednesday night with a bouquet of flowers in hand.
He, like plenty of other men in the crowd, had picked their flowers out at Ava Williamson’s Bloom Bar.
For a few dollars, customers could build their own bouquet one flower at a time.
Williamson, a senior at Western High School, was one of 19 students who showcased their business at Kokomo CEO’s annual trade show.
The event is the culmination of the year-long entrepreneurial program that sees students start a business from scratch.
It was a successful day for business, as Williamson was nearly sold out by the time the trade show was over.
Each student had their own booth. Williamson went all out with a wooden cart decorated with flowers. It was built by another CEO student’s dad.
“I’ve always had a love for flowers, and I wanted to do something that hasn’t been done before,” Williamson said.
This year’s trade show featured plenty of unique business ideas, impressing Brandon Bishop, who leads the program.
“The variety of things that are here this year is better than any year past,” he said.
That included AJ Blessing’s sea glass necklace venture, aptly named Seeglass.
The idea was inspired by his grandfather, who lives in Michigan. The two collected beach glass, found along the shores of Lake Michigan. The glass is from old factories and shipwrecks and has been smoothed by the waters.
Blessing, a junior at Kokomo High School, learned how to drill holes in the pieces of glass and turn them into necklaces. He made more than $600 Wednesday. His grandparents made the trip down from Michigan to attend the trade show.
Making money is one of the perks of Kokomo CEO. Many students continue their business after they graduate and head to college.
“I’m going to have multiple kids make $1,000 in sales tonight,” Bishop said.
However, most students do not join Kokomo CEO for the profit-making possibilities. It’s the soft skills, the chance to network and learn to work with others that often draws students to the program, regardless if they have entrepreneurial goals.
“It’s challenged me to break out of my comfort zone,” Blessing said. “It’s really paid off.”
Another KHS student, Sedalia Herrera, found similar benefits. Once shy, Herrera said she’s now more talkative and willing to give her opinion.
“I wanted to put a name out there for myself,” she said. “I wanted to be more confident. It’s definitely getting my foot in the right direction.”
Herrera founded Over Night Crochet. She took custom orders Wednesday and will spend her free time making whatever the customer requested.
“I want to do whatever they want to make it unique,” said Herrera, who taught herself to crochet.
Like Blessing, Herrera’s business idea was inspired by family. She grew up watching her aunt and cousin make crafts.
“I thought back on that, that’s something I could do to make other people happy,” Herrera said.
Liberty Scott from Lewis Cass High School also turned her crocheting skills into a business opportunity. Having made blankets for family members for years, she made her skills available to a larger clientele.
By the end of the show, Scott had sold most of her pre-made blankets and had orders for about a dozen more.
“That was the goal, to get the word out,” she said.
Spring was in the air at Mya’s Garden where one could get a jump on their garden with a starter plant from Mya Truax.
The Tri-Central High School student is a self-described “plant lady” with 200 plants of her own. Truax said she found the connections Kokomo CEO helps students make to be beneficial.
Students in the program meet various business owners in the community and have an assigned mentor.
“Even if you’re not a doing a business, it’s something you should think about,” Truax said. “It helps with people skills.”
