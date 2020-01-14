LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino denied that O.J. Simpson was defamed when employees banned him from the property in 2017 and a celebrity news site reported the paroled former football hero had been drunk, disruptive and unruly.
In recent court filings, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas rejected Simpson’s argument that his reputation was damaged when unnamed hotel staff gave accounts cited in a TMZ report saying he was prohibited from returning after visits to a steakhouse and cocktail lounge.
TMZ is not a defendant in the lawsuit that Simpson attorney Malcolm LaVergne filed in November in state court in Las Vegas.
Nevada Property 1 LLC, corporate owner of the Cosmopolitan, filed its response Jan. 3, denying Simpson’s allegations.
LaVergne filed a request Thursday for a judge to handle the case and not send it to arbitration. The document puts a probable jury award for Simpson at more than $50,000.
The attorney on Monday termed the exchange of legal filings a routine part of moving the case forward.
Cosmopolitan spokeswoman Rachel Henry declined to comment, citing the ongoing lawsuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.