Officials with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating how an occupied vehicle ended up at the bottom of a retention pond on the city’s north side.
According to a department media release, deputies received a call around 4 p.m. Wednesday after a complainant stated he was fishing in the pond, located near the intersection of County Road 300 North and North Webster Street, and observed what appeared to be an algae covered vehicle resting along the bottom.
Less than an hour later, members of the Howard County Sheriff Dive Team pulled the mud covered vehicle from the pond, and police also located a single occupant inside.
“Per the sensitive nature of the case and out of respect for the family,” the release state, authorities did not indicate how long the vehicle had been submerged in the water or the identity of the individual inside.
Police also did not comment on how the vehicle ended up at the bottom of the pond in the first place.
The case is still under investigation, and anyone with any further information is urged to contact Deputy Joe Underwood at 765-614-3477.
But while police did not release information on who specifically was inside the vehicle, the nephew of missing Kokomo woman Esther Westenbarger, 51 years old at the time of her disappearance on Nov. 12, 2009, took to social media Wednesday evening and addressed the incident.
Calling Wednesday a bittersweet day, her nephew wrote that his “Aunt Esther Westenbarger was found in her car at a bottom of a lake in Kokomo,” his post said in part, adding that he was asking for prayers for the entire family.
A Tribune photographer at Wednesday’s scene also observed some of Westenbarger’s family and friends standing nearby as authorities pulled the vehicle out of the water.
Westenbarger was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2009, at Miller’s Tavern, 129 W. Elm St., and she was appearing to walk in the direction of her 2005 Cadillac CTS that was parked nearby, Tribune archives stated.
She has been missing ever since.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.