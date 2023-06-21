When you serve in the United States military, you are part of a team.
You might not know every one of your teammates by name, but the concept of fighting for the same cause is often evident when you put on your uniform.
And perhaps that is what makes Veterans Court — one of Howard County’s seven problem-solving courts — so special, according to Howard Superior Court 2 Judge Brant Parry.
“They’re (participants) called the ‘redemption battalion,’” Parry, who presides over Veterans Court, said. “That’s because they’re one team supporting each other and we’re walking alongside them at the same time.”
The application-based program began in 2018 and meets once a week in Parry’s courtroom, essentially offering offenders who have served in the military the opportunity to enter the program rather than go to jail.
And if those individuals successfully complete the program, their criminal charges are dismissed, though the court doesn’t allow certain charges, such as battery or other crimes that inflict harm against other people or animals.
There are several phases to Veterans Court, labeled with the military monikers Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta. Each phase lasts a minimum of 90 days, and participants are given incentives or sanctions depending on their progression through each phase.
And throughout their time in Veterans Court, the participants are also given access to several counseling opportunities and in-patient treatment plans.
Participants are also required to meet with a case manager and other providers on a regular basis and are paired with a mentor — also a military veteran who works with the offender throughout the entire program.
In all, over a dozen men and women have now completed and graduated from the program.
And during a special celebration held Monday inside the Kokomo Family YMCA, five more — Erica Southwick, Levi Gross, Matthew Gaddy, John Braun and Dustin Atwell — got to join their ranks.
When Southwick, an Army veteran, entered the Veterans Court program a few years ago, the Kokomo resident was homeless, using illegal narcotics and in consistent legal trouble.
Now, Southwick has an apartment, steady employment and a fresh outlook on life, she told the Tribune prior to being recognized Monday as one of the program’s newest graduates.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “They’ve surrounded me with amazing people and have helped me maintain my mental health. They’re going to be a continued part of my life, too. I wouldn’t be where I am right now without them.
“I think this is all essential,” Southwick added, referring to the power of second chances. “Without failure, we don’t learn, so I firmly believe that we don’t fail until we just quit. They’ve given me so many chances, and I finally won this time. I’m so grateful.”
Like Southwick, Gross said he also owes everything in his life now to the men and women who helped him walk through Veterans Court.
“If they wouldn’t have taken a chance to me, then I’d be in prison,” the Army veteran said. “There wouldn’t have been any other options. The resources I was provided here were paramount to my success. … My whole life’s different now. It’s literally just a whole new life.”
But to ultimately be successful in the program, Gross said he also had to put his own agenda aside.
“I’ve learned everything the hard way,” he said. “I’ve been in prison several times, so when I got to Veterans Court, I just kept my mouth shut and listened. I did what they prescribed, and things just started getting better. It was difficult at first, but then it started getting better. And now here I am.”
And for Gaddy, his graduation from Veterans Court has been quite a journey, noting that he has been through the program once before.
But he believes that this time feels different, he added.
“All of us veterans are in here for different reasons,” Gaddy, a U.S. Navy veteran, said. “But Veterans Court has done everything that they possibly could to make sure that my issues have been attacked and taken on from every direction. I had to open myself up this time, and there were quite a few different treatment plans that I went through. So Veterans Court honestly does everything that they can to make sure that you are set up to succeed when you finish.
“Veterans Court has allowed me to have a second chance to go back to school and to move forward with my head up,” he added. “With a criminal record, it’s hard to do certain things, so this helps in that way. But that’s just one small aspect of the program. The main thing is getting healthy and improving your well-being.”
And that is perhaps one of the real special purposes of Veterans Court, Parry noted.
It’s about letting these veterans know that there are many out there who believe in them and have their backs.
“My favorite part of Veterans Court is seeing the transformation in people,” Parry said. “Seeing the hard work they put in pay off is just a huge thing. It’s amazing. When you give someone the feeling that they have people wanting them to succeed and wanting to help them move forward, they’ll jump all over that. They just need a little encouragement. And when you give them that opportunity, they run with it.”
