It’s been a long and painful year for Logansport resident Coral Briseno and her family.
On Aug. 26, 2021 — in what was one of the deadliest days for the United States military in the past decade — Briseno’s son, U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, was killed when a suicide bomber attacked an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
But on Friday morning, Briseno was able to commemorate her son’s life and his selfless sacrifice in front of a group she now calls her “extended family” in a place known as the “Healing Field.”
Friday marked the annual brick-laying ceremony at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Organization (HCVVO) Reunion, and Briseno, who also attended the event last year, said she was humbled to place a brick in honor of her son.
“They could not find a better name for it (the Healing Field),” Briseno told the Tribune. “… I want to be here every year because this feels like a family. I know I can go to anyone from here, even if I don’t know their names, I can reach out to any of the veterans, and they will be here for my family.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Why do you live in Indiana?’” she added. “They say it’s just corn. I say, ‘Yeah, it’s corn and a lot of love.’ For me, it’s like the state welcomed me and my family almost 24 years ago, and I’m not leaving from here. People I didn’t even know before, now they are my friends.”
Standing a few feet away and waiting to place his own brick in his father’s memory was Zionsville resident Steve Palmer, who echoed Briseno’s sentiments on the reunion’s impact.
“It’s a band of brothers,” Palmer said. “It’s hallowed ground. You feel embraced here. … It’s definitely a healing field because when you come here, it’s a shot of something they (doctors) can’t prescribe. It’s everything.”
And this year’s reunion — which was attended by veterans all the way from the Vietnam War to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq— was made even more special because it was happening for the 40{sup}th{/sup} time, organizers said.
Jim Proffit is the president of the HCVVO, and he said he’s humbled that the reunion has become an event that people from coast to coast look forward to coming to every year.
“I am so grateful that our founding fathers thought about this years ago,” he said. “The main thing that’s impressive about this is that most organizations like ours don’t make it to 40. So right there, that’s an accomplishment.”
Proffit then added that the idea of a reunion wasn’t even the reason the HCVVO started in the first place.
“The purpose was to put the plaque up in the county courthouse with the 31 KIAs (killed in action) from Vietnam,” he said. “That was their intention when they created the organization. After they got that, they decided to celebrate and have a hog roast, and they expected maybe 200 people. They ended up having 1,200-1,400. And now it’s grown and accumulated over the years to what you see here today.”
And all it takes is a quick stroll through the parking lot, with license plates from places as far away as Texas and New York, to see what Proffit was alluding to.
Because at the end of the day, the reunion is not necessarily about the family you have.
It’s about the family you make along the way, Proffit noted.
“You hear us (military personnel) talk a lot about the wire,” he said. “When we go on missions, we leave the wire (the home base). And we know that when we leave the wire, we’re on guard 100% of the time, watching for anything and everything.
“But when we walk into this farming fence that surrounds this field, our minds subconsciously tell us that we’re inside the wire, and we’re safe,” Proffit added. “I’ve talked with so many veterans who feel the same way. … It’s a calming feeling that comes over you out here. I mean, it really is a healing field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.