View the moon and highlights from the winter hexagon during the December open house at the Indiana University Kokomo Observatory.
According to a release, Patrick Motl, associate professor of physics, will begin the session at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 8, with discussion of the first map of Saturn’s moon Titan. NASA recently released the map as part of the scientific legacy of its 20-year Cassini mission to orbit and study Saturn.
After the discussion, stargazers can look at the moon and highlights from the winter hexagon, including the Pleiades and the Orion Nebula, through the Observatory’s two telescopes, a six-inch Takahashi refracting telescope and a 16-inch Meade reflecting telescope mounted together.
The Takahashi provides exceptionally sharp images of planets, while the Meade allows viewers to see fainter objects in the sky, due to its larger light-collecting area.
Weather permitting, viewing continues through 9 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, at the Observatory, 2660 Washington St. Free parking is available on campus.
