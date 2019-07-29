TERRE HAUTE -- In response to a "significant number" of serious accidents on Interstate 70, the Vigo County School Corp. will no longer allow bus travel on I-70 west of Indianapolis, the district has announced.
Athletic teams will still use Interstate 465 and Interstate 65 to reach events in the central part of the state, but they will no longer use I-70 to reach central Indiana. Travel on I-70 within Terre Haute for daily use will also be prohibited.
“Keeping our children safe is one of our most basic priorities, and recent news tells us that our children will be safer staying off Interstate 70,” said Bill Riley, director of communications for Vigo County School Corp. “While it might take a little longer to reach athletic events, that is a small price to pay for safer travel.”
The school district will continue to evaluate the safety of bus routes within and outside of the district and may update this policy in the future.
