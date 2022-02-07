Do you grow diverse vegetables at home for your family, or to sell at a local market? Do you grow food at a community garden or a garden through your church? Growing food can be done via practices that help improve soil health.
Kokomo Area Creation Care is hosting a Zoom meeting open to all individuals interested in understanding the importance of soil health for the environment and human health. Speaker for the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, is Eliana Blaine, program director for a new statewide conservation initiative called the Urban Soil Health Program.
Attendees will learn and talk about some of the methods to use for farms and gardens. Often called “Conservation Cropping Practices,” these help create a soil health-based system within farms and gardens.
To get the link to join the meeting, contact lenoreskane@outlook.com.
