By the numbers
Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Worldwide:
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through March 21
Total Cases: 297,090
Total Deaths: 12,755
United States:
As reported by the Centers for Disease Control through March 21:
Total cases: 15,219
Total deaths: 201
Indiana
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through March 21:
Cases: 126
Deaths: 4
Note: Howard County saw no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and the county’s total still stands at five.
Indiana 211
adding resources
Indiana 211 is adding resources amid the coronavirus pandemic to the free service people can call for local assistance. People with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, can now call Indiana 211 to be connected with health and human services agencies. Indiana 211 is adding 20 to 30 new navigators to handle the increased call volume.
Those “Community Navigators” help people who contact 211 to identify their goals, prioritize their need and connect them to community resources.
St. Vincent updates new rules
Ascension St. Vincent has updated temporary visitor restrictions at all hospitals across the state to limit the spread of viral respiratory infections. Given the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19, the following visitor restrictions are effective Saturday, March 21, and apply to all Emergency Departments in all Ascension St. Vincent hospitals.
No visitors will be allowed in any Ascension St. Vincent Emergency Department. One parent or guardian may accompany any pediatric patient, and other compassionate exceptions may be made.
Screenings taking
place at airports
Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says more than 220,000 Americans have been screened at airports while returning to the United States from coronavirus affected countries. Americans returning from virus-affected regions have been routed to one of 13 major airports. Many of them have posted on social media of long waits and crowded conditions with hundreds of people crammed together for hours in packed lines.
Corona quote
“Everything that can be done is being done. We are literally scouring the globe looking for medical supplies.”
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
