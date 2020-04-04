By the numbers
Covid-19 cases as reported by various agencies:
Worldwide:
As reported by Johns Hopkins University through April 4:
Total Cases: 1,159,515
Total Deaths: 62,376
United States:
As reported by the Centers for Disease Control through April 4:
Total cases: 277,265
Total deaths: 6,593
Indiana
As reported by the Indiana State Department of Health through April 4:
Cases: 3,953
Deaths: 116
Howard County
Cases: 27
Deaths: 2
Miami County
Cases: 8
Deaths: 0
Tipton County
Cases: 6
Deaths: 0
Indiana granted
Major Disaster Declaration
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced Indiana has been granted a federal Major Disaster Declaration, which provides funds to help communities recover from COVID-19. The funding can be used to cover costs of emergency needs including crisis counseling, food programs, temporary shelters, protective equipment, safety resources and personnel.
The governor also signed an executive order today to extend the public health emergency by an additional 30 days – to May 5. The executive order is posted here: www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm. The first public health emergency was declared on March 6 and allows the state to increase coordination across all levels of government in the state’s response to coronavirus.
Holcomb also announced he will extend the Stay-at-Home Order and the restrictions on bars and restaurants an additional two weeks – to April 20 at 11:59 p.m. The executive order will be signed Monday.
For the kids
Want to get those creative juices flowing? Write short stories or comics together. You can spend time developing characters who can be the focus of all the stories or just one. Create locations and plots to help fill out the story. At the end of the day, everyone can get together and read their stories to each other and share ideas for more stories.
Corona quote
"Until it touches you or touches somebody you know or you hear a story, you kind of feel removed from it. Hopefully my parents' passing doesn't go in vain."
- Buddy Baker, president and CEO of Exclusive Sports Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.