In this May 21 photo, Pablo Prengaman, center, practices recognizing and verbalizing body parts while building a Mr. Potato Head with the help of mother, Lorena Prengaman, and brother Lucas Prengaman, during a speech therapy session via Zoom in Phoenix. Pablo, who is 4 years old and has Down syndrome, has been doing online speech and occupational therapies since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Peter Prengaman)