The Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau is hoping to bring integral parts of the city’s automotive past into public hands, and it’s willing to spend a good chunk of money to do so.
Sherry Matlock, manager of the Kokomo/Howard County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the CVB is hoping to purchase two to three old Haynes and Apperson automobiles from local private collectors.
Matlock said the CVB has become aware that “several” of the historic automobiles have recently gone on the market, and the organization is willing to spend up to $100,000 this year to purchase some of them to preserve and eventually display them in the Kokomo Automotive Museum, which already owns four said vehicles.
“This will keep the vehicles inside the community where they were built and add to the current collection of the museum to tell our local automotive heritage story,” Matlock told the City Council on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.