DENVER – Vohne Liche Kennels, a dog-training facility in northern Miami County, has agreed to pay $1.35 million to the federal government to settle a lawsuit claiming the company filed false claims on a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.
The pre-suit settlement comes after Vohne Liche Kennels was sub-contracted in 2011 by the DOD to provide personnel, equipment, materials and supervision for the creation and operation of a training program for military handlers and dogs called Tactical Explosive Detection Dogs (TEDDs).
The company was also contracted to provide Field Service Representatives (FSRs) who co-located with military units in Afghanistan. The FSRs monitored the activities of the newly-trained TEDD handlers and dogs to reinforce and improve their techniques.
The lawsuit says during the contract, Vohne Liche fraudulently submitted claims for labor hours for trainers and FSRs involved in the TEDD program, including inflated labor hours billed for training sessions held at its Miami County facility.
The lawsuit says the company also inflated labor hours at the U.S. Army’s proving grounds in Yuma, Arizona, as well as labor hours performed in Afghanistan by the FSRs.
Under the False Claims Act, Vohne Liche Kennels agreed to repay $900,000 of federal funds that it received for the fraudulently billed claims, and also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $450,000.
“We will not tolerate dishonest contractors who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of federal taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch in a release.
During 2010, the DOD saw an increased demand for military working dog teams in support of the U.S. Army’s mission in Afghanistan, which prompted the creation of the TEDDs program. The military said it specifically needed the capability of off-leash explosive detection.
Vohne Liche Kennels is located along U.S. 31 about 14 miles north of Peru, and is one of the largest training facilities in the world for police and military K-9s. The facility provides training for handlers and canines for federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.
In 2013, company owner Ken Licklider and his trainers were featured on a 16-episode reality TV series on Nat Geo Wild called “Alpha Dogs.” The cast of local trainers made an appearance on “The Late Show with David Letterman” that same year.
The show followed Licklider and his trainers as they honed their canines’ drug-sniffing, bomb-seeking skills for police departments and military personnel all over the world.
