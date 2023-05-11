It was a friend who recommended Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Advanced Automation and Robotics Technology program to Jared Boone.
Boone was working in a Wabash paper mill like many of his family members had before him.
“I was pretty much destined to be a factory worker,” he said. “But it wasn’t for me.”
The mention of Ivy Tech by his friend got Boone thinking. He took a robotics class at the Heartland Career Center while in high school and liked it.
Boone saved up some money and enrolled in the automation program at Ivy Tech.
That decision led to an internship, a full-time job, a whole host of leadership opportunities and one of the top honors a student can receive at Ivy Tech.
“I should probably thank them,” Boone said as he reflected on his journey and the impact of his friend earlier this week.
On Friday, Boone will address Ivy Tech Kokomo graduates at commencement as this year’s Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence recipient.
The award goes to Ivy Tech Kokomo’s top graduate of the year.
Boone completed his degree in December and works at Mid-State Engineering in Tipton as a controls engineer. The job entails making sure automated systems for companies are integrated and communicate with one another. Essentially, Boone helps design robot code.
A recent job sent him to an Ohio bottling company that wanted to change the shape of its liquor bottles from flask to a rounder design. Boone helped make sure the machines did just that.
Boone worked his way up from robotics technician. That job had Boone integrating robots into a company’s existing system and making sure they performed their required task.
For example, Boone would make sure a robot could pick up a part and relocate it correctly every single time.
He got his start at Mid-State through an internship. Boone said the transition from student to workforce was easy because of what he learned at Ivy Tech.
“They’re teaching things that I’m walking out the door and applying,” he said. “The relevancy to the classes that I’m taking here to what I’m doing in the field is the same.”
“He’s doing work usually relegated to an engineer,” said Rich Ravas, associate professor for Industrial Technology and Automation.
Ravas had Boone in multiple classes and said the student was always willing to learn.
“I’ve seen him just continue to grow,” Ravas said. “He’s always been a can-do guy. He was always like that, but the more he learned the more he shared.”
Boone made the most of his time at Ivy Tech, getting involved with student life.
He was president of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Student Government Association, president and vice president of an honor society and was a student representative to the Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees.
“That’s one of the things I said, I was going to get my money’s worth,” Boone said.
The latter role is a prestigious one and comes at the appointment of Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.
Boone said he enjoyed the opportunities to represent his classmates. He was also a student ambassador for Ivy Tech Kokomo, a paid position where he helped setup for events, greeted sponsors and assisted with the community college’s social media.
“I just saw them as opportunities to grow as an individual and a leader,” Boone said. “I treated them as such.”
Boone is kicking around going back to Ivy Tech to study electrical engineer technology. His coworkers told him he will eventually learn it on the job, though.
“I think if I was learning the books … and learning it in the field, I’d learn it even faster,” Boone said. “I’ll never know enough.”
