Over two days and more than 13 hours of discussion with Howard County government department heads, it became clear that employee and department head demands for wage increases is the major issue the Howard County Council will have to deal with for 2024’s budget.
The County Council held budget presentations over two days last week in preparation for the finalization and adoption of the county’s 2024 budget. The seven-person board will reconvene Sept. 15 to finalize the budget and are scheduled to vote for approval of the budget Oct. 12.
Until then, the County Council will have plenty to think about as they feel the pressure from department heads and county employees for more wage increases despite the elected board approving 5% pay increases in each of the last two years.
A countywide satisfaction survey completed earlier this year found that the vast majority of employees believe their salary is not competitive with similar positions elsewhere, though just 162 of the county’s approximately 500 employees responded to the survey.
Kari Rennaker, the county human resources director who orchestrated the employee survey, reiterated that she feels further wage increases are needed and important for employee retention.
“What I currently see in the HR office is a cycle of hiring, training and then termination happening pretty quickly because they’re leaving for better paying jobs,” she said. “We can take our resources and put them to increase wages and not have to spend so much on training new employees that are just going to turn around and leave quickly.”
County Council President John Roberts, R-District 1, said the board is taking the wage issue seriously.
“We’ve heard some passionate requests for increased wages … and we understand,” he said. “Our challenge is to do as much as we can with what we have in a way that is equitable. … We’re going to strive hard to give a solid increase across the board.”
Sheriff’s office
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher made one of the most notable requests, asking the County Council for a 10% raise across the board for his patrol, dispatch and jail employees.
The salary for a county patrol deputy is $55,899, with $100 longevity pay for each year the deputy works for the county. A 10% pay raise would bump that to more than $61,000, That compares to $61,846 for a first-class patrolman at the Kokomo Police Department. Starting pay at the Indiana State Police was increased to $70,000 this year.
The competition for police officers has exploded over the last few years in large part due to cities and counties increasing pay and benefits for officers and the state now allowing officers to live within 50 miles from the municipality they serve. Previously the state law only allowed departments to hire from inside the county or from adjoining counties.
Asher says he worries his deputies will start chasing better pay at other police departments unless there is more parity.
“I think we’ve got a great group of people,” Asher said. “We’ve got great working conditions. … And I think we can keep our guys, but as soon as you get a chink in the armor ... they see a lot of Kokomo (Police Department) guys taking off to the Indiana State Police, Frankfort, Lebanon, Carmel, Westfield. They’re kinda going different places, and I don’t want to see that happen in Howard County.”
While the sheriff’s office has so far been able to maintain or quickly replace deputies and is operating at full budgeted capacity, the same cannot be said for dispatch employees and corrections officers.
The sheriff’s office has consistently been short staffed in both positions but particularly in the jail as the starting pay of approximately $42,000 is often not enough to keep people in the high-stress job.
Whether or not Asher will receive the pay raises he seeks remains to be seen. The county’s Personnel Administration Committee (PAC) recommended a 5% pay raise for corrections officers, a 4% raise for dispatchers and a 3% raise for deputies.
The PAC’s purpose is to research, evaluate and review either salary or the addition of staff requests from elected officials and department heads and issue a non-binding recommendation. The committee consists of one county commissioner, three county councilmembers, the county’s HR director and county auditor.
Kinsey Youth Center
Another county department experiencing difficulty with employee retention and recruitment is the Kinsey Youth Center, much for the same reason as the sheriff’s office — low pay and a high-stress environment.
Kathy Cates-Cullison, director of Kinsey, said the juvenile detention center is currently operating at a 50% staff capacity. The low staffing levels has led to a projected overtime budget overage of $400,000 for this year, Cates-Cullison said.
“We are struggling to recruit and are struggling to keep staff,” she said.
Pay for a starting youth manager at Kinsey is $14 an hour. That increases to $15 an hour after the new employee completes 200 hours of training. That’s lower than both the starting salary of $19 an hour at the county’s work release programs and $21 an hour for corrections officers.
“It’s almost as if people come to the Kinsey Youth Center knowing we’re going to hire them, and then they look for other jobs while they’re employed,” Cates-Cullison said.
The director of Kinsey is requesting the starting pay for youth managers to be $17 an hour as she believes that will make the department more competitive with work release and the Howard County Jail.
Public defender
The most contentious exchange over the two days came when Howard County Chief Public Defender Andrew Vandenbosch requested to continue to staff two public defenders to handle misdemeanor cases.
Currently, the public defender’s office has two attorneys who deal with those charged with misdemeanors and assigned a public defender due to their inability to pay for private legal counsel.
One of the two positions is being paid with county American Rescue Plan money, but that dries up at the end of the year. That money was initially budgeted for a dedicated public defender in the county’s Magistrate court, but was moved so the county can receive the maximum reimbursement rate from the state.
The state reimburses eligible public defender expenses for felony, juvenile and Children in Need of Service cases by up to 40% but not in misdemeanor cases.
With the ARP money gone at the end of this year, a hole now exists in funding for the second misdemeanor public defender. The PAC committee, however, gave an unfavorable recommendation to the request to fund the second misdemeanor attorney with local funds.
Vandenbosch said the county has around 900 total misdemeanor cases and assigning one public defender to that many cases would not be possible.
“I have an obligation to provide competent legal representation for the defendants,” Vandenbosch said. “I can’t give one public defender this 500 caseload plus another 500 cases. It’s just beyond one person can competent representation for.”
Sharing some of the misdemeanor caseload with the 16 other public defenders handling felonies is also not practical, Vandenbosch said, because it would put them over the caseload limit and increase their non-reimbursable amount, costing the county likely hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Scott Comfort, investigator for the public defender’s office, proposed the county allocate the reimbursements it receives back into the public defender’s budget to pay for the second misdemeanor public defender. Currently, the reimbursed funds go into the county general fund to be used at the County Council’s discretion.
Other departments
The aforementioned departments weren’t the only ones expressing concern over either salaries or the ability to attract and retain employees.
Amber Tolle, superintendent for the county highway department, said she lost five employees, or 20% of her staff, in the last year and a half directly to low salaries.
“They needed to find employment so that they could feed their families,” Tolle said.
Jeremy Stevens, director of information systems, requested an unspecified increase in salary for his two bottom employees who manage the county’s network, security and tech support.
Currently, they’re paid a little more than $44,000. That’s compared to $58,000 made by the lowest paid IT person at the city of Kokomo and $60,000 one can be paid for an entry level at Samsung.
“I don’t want to lose these guys, but I wouldn’t blame them either,” Stevens said. “If we don’t bring that to something competitive, what we’re going to offer here is a training department.”
