It’s almost that time of year again.
The annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser, which benefits the Kokomo Rescue Mission and their efforts to help the homeless population in Howard County, will take place Feb. 11.
Organizers say next month’s walk will run from about 8-10:30 a.m. and begin at the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St.
From the mission, participants will then walk past KRM’s women and children’s shelters — Watered Garden and Open Arms — before ending up back at the mission.
To start a team, you can register at the KRM office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or you can register online at kokomorescuemission.org.
However, organizers say individuals can also walk the event alone.
For more information about the walk, call the KRM at 765-456-3838 or visit their website.
