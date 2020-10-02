The Alzheimer’s Association will be holding its annual Walk to End Alzheimers on Saturday.
The walk will begin at 10 a.m. on sidewalks, tracks and trails to allow participants to socially distance, according to a press release from the association. Participants may be individuals, families or small teams to raise funds to support the care, support and research of the organization. .
An online opening ceremony featuring local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to represent the personal reasons participants join the walk. The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. and can be found at act.alz.org/Kokomo.
A view-only Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s will be available 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Foster Park. For more information, contact Katie Griffin, Kokomo Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager, at 317-366-5234.
