First-grader Xavier Goble sorted through a bin of squeaky new shoes on Monday before finding just the right ones: a pair of neon-green Fila sneakers that were just his size.
Goble proudly held up his new shoes for his mom, Lindsey Foxx, to see. But she didn’t have to check out or pay before they left with her son’s new kicks.
They were absolutely free as part of the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s annual Back to School Shoe Giveaway.
Since 2017, the mission has partnered with local churches and other donors to provide a free pair of brand-new sneakers, along with new socks and underwear, to any income-qualified kid who needs them.
This year, donors provided $9,000 to the outreach, which was enough to purchase more than 300 pairs of new shoes. Volunteers at Crossroads Community Church ended up buying all the sneakers during a buy one, get one half off sale at a local footwear store.
And on Monday, those shoes lined a room inside Grace United Methodist Church, where the mission this year held the outreach to allow for social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Every kid who arrived got their pick from a slew of name-brand sneakers, and a volunteer helped each child try them on to find ones that fit just right.
Van Taylor, executive director of the mission, said a pair of new shoes might not seem like a big deal, but to the children who get them, it’s a huge confidence booster that puts a bounce in their step as they head back to school.
“I think it’s really important to their self-worth and their identity of who they are,” he said. “To a certain degree, every kid wants to dress like everybody else and look like everybody else. So the value of having a new pair of shoes is huge.”
For more than 15 years, the mission has given away socks and underwear to kids heading back to school. But in 2017, the nonprofit also started offering shoes after a company in Indianapolis said it would donate its used sneakers to the mission.
The next year, Crossroads Community Church volunteered to raise money so they could buy brand new shoes to give away, instead of used ones.
Crossroads volunteer Robin Downing, who spearheaded the fundraising effort, said it’s been a great outreach that means a lot to the students and their families.
“We love having the kids here and giving them some hope and some confidence before they start school,” she said. “This lets them know that they’re cared about, so maybe they can start school with a little more excitement.”
Jasmin Hicks was there on Monday with her two kids, who were trying on different shoes to see which they liked best. She said this is the first year she heard about the outreach, and she couldn’t believe the mission was giving away free shoes.
“It’s a blessing,” Hicks said. “It’s a miracle to have this program. The kids can’t wait to go home and put their new shoes on.”
Mission director Taylor said the giveaway is even more important this year as many families struggle to make ends meet during the pandemic. He said saving $70 or so by getting a free pair of shoes means families have just that much more money to spend on groceries or other necessities.
“I think it’s really important to give people that safety net, and let them know that this is one thing they don’t have to worry about this year,” Taylor said. “You don’t have to worry about buying shoes.”
