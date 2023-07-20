Matt Kennedy popped into Oscar’s Pizza weekly during the month leading up to the restaurant’s annual pizza eating competition.
He’d grab himself a pizza, walk to a nearby park and time how fast he could finish it.
Kennedy, of Walton, did this three times ahead of Thursday’s contest.
That practice paid off as Kennedy finished a large cheese pizza faster than seven other competitors. His final time was 10 minutes and 48 seconds, two minutes faster than his best practice time.
“I think the competition drove me,” Kennedy said.
For his efforts, the Walton man won VIP tickets to next Saturday’s Brews on Buckeye. The pizza eating contest is a promotional event for the beer festival, Oscar’s and The Coterie.
The contest has just two rules, according to Kyle Gibson, owner of The Coterie.
“No pooping, no puking.”
The event tends to draw amateur competitive eaters, like Kokomo’s Mike Kelly who won the event last year.
He competed again Thursday but struggled to keep up with Kennedy, who didn’t seem to break a sweat.
“I’m not sure if I can be proud of this,” Kennedy said after he finished his pizza.
Kennedy didn’t even do it for the free tickets.
“I did it for the glory,” he said. “I’m just a glutton.”
The eaters got off to a quick start with Weird Al’s “Eat It” — a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” — playing over the pizzeria’s sound system.
A crowd gathered inside of Oscar’s new addition, huddled around the eight eaters, phones in hand to capture the moment.
“I didn’t know they were doing this tonight,” a man in a booth said.
“An extra dinner treat,” another man replied.
The contest was close for a few minutes. No one emerged as frontrunner.
Then came the crusts. The pesky crusts.
It’s the part of the competition that tends to slow down, trip up or completely stymie even the best pizza eater.
Some tried the classic soak-in-water method. Others tried it with soda.
Though this was Kennedy’s first-ever eating competition, he’s learned from the pitfalls of others.
Instead of saving the crusts for last, he ate one crust for every two pieces of pizza. By the time he was on his last piece, he only had few crusts left.
Kennedy said he ate light prior to coming downtown.
“I was out in the garage munching on pork rinds,” he said.
He figures he’ll be back next week for more pizza.
While Kennedy seemed to cruise through the competition, he said he almost puked when another eater gagged.
But like any competitor, he recovered and kept eating.
Much to the dismay of Gibson, who said no one’s puked during the contest to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.