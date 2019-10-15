Kokomo founder David Foster is widely quoted as calling the legendary Chief Kokomo the “orneriest Indian” he knew. It’s a quote that’s even featured on the city’s webpage on the history of the famous Miami for whom the town is named.
But did Foster ever actually say it? That’s up to you to decide.
Area residents have a unique opportunity to help re-write the community’s history story during a special event put on by the Howard County Historical Alliance. The group is staging a mock trial before an actual judge to determine if the legendary statement Kokomo was named for “the orneriest Indian around.”
The “trial” will be part of the program for the Howard County Historical Society’s annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rozzi’s Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane.
Historian Tom Tolen will argue for the defense and writer Gil Porter for the prosecution, presenting evidence for and against the authenticity of the statement long repeated in accounts of the founding of the Howard County seat. The arguments will be presented before Howard Superior Court I Judge William Menges.
Dinner attendees serving as “the jury” will then vote as to whether Foster actually said that “Kokomo was named for the orneriest Indian around.”
“Research is revealing some interesting information regarding the statement, and whether Foster actually said it,” said Dave Broman, historical society executive director. “We are excited to be presenting this ‘mock trial’ before Judge Menges, and invite the community to attend and be the jury.”
The annual meeting program will also include a presentation from Doug Peconge, the assistant tribal historic preservation officer for the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. The federally recognized tribe is located in Miami, Oklahoma, and has more than 650 citizens living in Indiana, as well as a cultural resource office in Fort Wayne.
The historical alliance this year is also working with local Native American organizations to extensively review government records and historical documents. The result has been important new findings about the area’s origins, which have been published by the historical society.
The dinner and mock trial are part of a commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the founding of Howard County.
The price to attend Thursday’s dinner and event is $35 for society members and $45 for non-members. Tickets cover the program and dinner by Rozzi’s Catering.
Reservations can be made online at EventBrite, by phone at 765-452-4314, or in person at the historical society office at 1218 W. Sycamore St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.