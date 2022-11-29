We Care has begun collecting donations for its 50th annual telethon.
There are some stipulations on what can be dropped off to the We Care building at 1700 E. Sycamore St., though.
The nonprofit organization will not accept:
- Exercise equipment of any kind
- Pianos or organs
- Used appliances
- Used TVs
- Used Printers
- Used upholstered furniture
- Entertainment centers
Additionally, the items must be dust free, clean and in well working condition.
Items may be dropped off from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Thursday. On Friday, the first day of the telethon, drop-off collections begin at 9 a.m. Donations can be brought to We Care throughout the telethon, which ends Sunday afternoon.
It should be noted Sunday donations might not be featured on television but will still be sold.
All of the funds raised through the telethon will be donated to local organizations that support mentally and physically challenged community members, as well as the less fortunate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.