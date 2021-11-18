When the 28th annual We Care Trim-a-Tree Festival came to an end Sunday, $100,000 had been raised to help local charities, including the Salvation Army and Kokomo Rescue Mission.
This year, 68 trees and wreaths were decorated by local businesses, schools, families and other organizations and auctioned at Markland Mall, where the holiday items had been on display for two weeks. In total, the auction raised $99,472.90, with Markland Mall donating $527.10 to even out the number to $100,000.
The Trim-A-Tree Festival was initiated in 1993, when 19 artificial trees were transformed into fully decorated trees, each bearing a special theme. Those trees raised $36,000. The event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We Care Trim-a-Tree coordinator and board member Mariesa Skogland announced the 2021 tree/wreath names, the decorators, the buyers and prices on Wednesday. They include:
1-Little Rugrats ELC, "Everyone is a Superhero,” Howard & Donna Duncan, $700
2-Dollar General, "Babes in Toyland,” Hadley Shedron, donated to Republic Services, $550
3-In memory of Rodkey and Slabaugh families, “In Memory,” Sherri Martin, $250
4-Northwestern Elementary, second grade,” Christmas across the Continents,” Northwestern Elementary Second Grade, $1,147.90
5-First Baptist Church, “JESUS MESSIAH … name above all names,” Ruben Temple, donating to a family, $825
6-Republic Services, "Rustic Christmas,” Pressure Works Pressure Washing, $1,250
7-First City Recovery Center,” National Lampoon's Family Vacation,” Anonymous, $6,500
8-Phi Delta Kappa Beta Nu, "PDK Cares,” Ruben Temple, donating to a family, $450
9-Alisa Smith, "Wise Guys,” Carter & Des Fritz, $300
10-Lafayette Park Elementary School preschool, “Holly Jolly Preschool,” Lindsay Scott-Shedron on behalf of Kokomo Teachers Association, $400
11-Edward Jones, "Together Again for Christmas,” Z Tech, $1,800
12-Danielle Lawson, "The Sunlight in the Christmas Season,” Camryn Toth donating to a family, $325
13-Compassus Hospice, "Angels Among Us,” Marcus Misinec - The Experience, $525
14-Green Acres Home Owners Association, "There's snow place like Home," Brylee and Warren Rayls, $950
15-Indiana Hard Charger LE MC "County Christmas,” family of David White and Moe Rocheford-donated to Casey and Kelly Johnson, $800
16-Northview Christian Church, "Honoring Our 13 Heroes,” anonymous, $500
17-Athletico Physical Therapy, "Sunflower Chic,” Hadley Shedron, donated to a family, $500
18-Spoiled Rotten Pebbie Wear, "Never Ending Love & Gifts Galore,” Robert Fernung, $500
19-Kokomo Area Special Education Cooperative, "Travel is the best Education,” CRM Properties, $525
20-Pennies for the Blind, "Sew much Love,” Davidson Excavating, $225
21-Carrie Gruel & Associates Realtors, "Home of the Brave,” Tina Drake & Carrie Gruel & Associates, Realtors ($1,300 match), $2,600
22-Howard County GOP, "Heroes,” Marcus Misinec - The Experience, $1,400
23-Paradigm Health, “Your Community, Your Healthcare,” Summit Salon Academy, $500
24-Indiana Health Centers & Howard County WIC, "The Magic of Books,” Hadley Shedron, donated to Wahl family, $425
25-Creative Financial Centre, "The Legend of the Candy Cane,” Shue Boys Racing, $650
26-Bowe Digital, "Let it Bowe!" Adam Lawn Care, $375
27-In loving memory of Gertrud Rice, "Hot cocoa with Grandma,” Martin Wrecker Service, $16,000
28-Kokomo Animal Hospital, "Have yourself a meowy little Christmas,” Kristy Duncan, $700
29-Liberty Financial Group Inc., "No business like Snow Business,” Bill & Marilyn Bersbach, $900
30-Edward Jones BOA's, "The Joy of Christmas,” In memory of Dave and Sheryl Fernung, Robert Fernung, $1,700
31-Four County, "Give the gift of Self Care-oling,” Susan Hardy, $1,000
32-First Farmers Bank & Trust, "Chillin' with my SNOWmies,” Marcus Misinec - The Experience, $3,000
33-Hood Family, "Heartfelt Christmas Memories,” Andy Shedron, $475
34-Holly Stone and Brandi Rees Real Estate Professionals, "Home Sweet Home," Chapman Family, $650
35-Tri-Central FCA/Middle School Student Council, "Jesus is the Light of the World,” Chapman Family, $500
36-Waterford Campus, "Visions of Sugar Plums,” Robin and Fred Fox and grandchildren, $900
37-Pregnancy Resource Center, "Birds of a Feather,” Howard County Republican Party, $500
38-Huston Electric Inc., "A Green Christmas,” Bobbie Frazier, $1,600
39-McGavic Outdoor Power, "It's a John Deere Christmas,” McGavic Outdoor Power, $900
40-Mr. Fireworks, "A Christmas Explosion,” Chapman Family, $700
41-Acacia Academy, "Whatever is true …" Philippians 4:8, Brandts Heating & Cooling, $775
42-Kokomo Gravel Inc., "Diggin' Christmas Blessings,” Jay Tinder & Kokomo Gravel Inc. donated $1,000, $2,200
43-Taylored PC's, "Merry Christmahhhhhhs,” Susanne Miller, $3,000
44-Sims Family, "Movie Night,” Warren Sims, $1,625
45-In memory of Steven Crumley, "Crumley,” Warren Sims, $600
46-Handmade From the Heart, "Christmas memories of Grandma Jean, my shining star,” Brenda Smith and family, $550
47-Pressure Works Pressure Washing, "God made a Farmer,” Jay Tinder, $5,500
48-Dance Elite, "Nutcracker Waltz,” Lisa Sims, $375
49-Pack Rat Storage, "Tis the SEASONS,” Mike Leming, $1,800
50-Lokol Supply, "Skating through the Holidays," Brianne Boles & Hayden Bourff, $1,000
51-Keystone Property Group, "There's no place like Home,” Eric & Renee Summers, $1,725
54-WWKI Radio, "Christmas in KI Country," Nathan Mullinax, $425
55-Bona Vista Program, "Hoosier favorite tree?" Comprehensive Planning, $2,000
56-CRM Properties, "Santa Paws,” Martin Wrecker Service, $3,000
57-STAR Financial Bank, "Sweet Christmas Wishes,” Chapman Family, $2,600
58-Boulevard Liquors, "Game Nite on the Boulevard,” in memory of Derek Fisher, $850
59-Markland Mall, "Let There Be Light,” Eric and Renee Summers, and Markland Mall donation, $527.10, $5,527
60-Engaging Minds & Autism Services, "Christmas is Prettier in Pink,” Gerald Griffitts, $675
61-REALTOR Association of Central Indiana, "Home for the Holidays,” Billie Frazier, $2,900
62-Old Navy, "We Give, We Unite, We Celebrate,” Angie Collizzi, $600
63-Military Foundation, "Ole' Glory,” Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, $1,000
64-Guardian Angel Hospice, "Heroes in Healthcare,” Ortman Drilling, $950
65-Taylor Township Fire & Rescue, "One Team, One Mission,” Erin Wagler, $600
66-BorgWarner, "Santa's STEM Workshop,” Kidwell Family, $825
67-Hope Behavioral Services, "Fun with Fidgets," Amanda and Kenny Beasley, $600
68-Jackson Family, "Sugared Plum,” Eric & Renee Summers, $1,750
69-Deputy Spouses of Howard County, "Peace, Love, Deputy,” Jerry Asher, $1,000
70-Toys For Tots, "Every Child Deserves a Little Christmas,” Pressure Works Pressure Washing, $650
Additional tree auction donations: $400
2021 auction total: $100,000
Total People's Choice votes: $6,725.76
Auction & People's Choice grand total: $106,725.76
