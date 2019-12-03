The 2nd Annual We Care Auction will be Thursday at the American Legion Post 415, 315 E. Jackson St., in Galveston.
The auction will begin with dinner at 6 p.m. in the post. Dinner is free, but freewill donations are accepted. The auction will begin at 7 p.m.
Donated items to be sold in the auction may be dropped off today after 4 p.m., or Thursday before 6 p.m. Items are expected to be paid for the night of the auction.
The We Care Telethon will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at WWKI Studios in Kokomo.
The 48-hour radio/telethon broadcast auction is ran by volunteers and impacts five counties, according to the We Care website. Auction items are donations and run the gamut, from handmade afghans to original artwork, knives, antiques, vacations, and more, according to the site.
Nearly 40,000 bid tickets are used for the more than 3,300 items, which are sold during the marathon auction. The balance of the donated items are sold during a wrap-up auction the following week, according to the site.
For more information, call 765-456-1200 or visit www.wecarekokomo.org.
