The freezers at the former Aldi supermarket at 1700 E. Sycamore St. used to be filled with eggs, ice cream and orange juice.
Now, they’re occupied by a TV studio, a communications center and hundreds of donated items going up for sale this weekend during the 49th annual We Care Telethon.
That’s not all that’s changed.
The area that once sold produce is now selling cheeseballs, puzzles, Christmas ornaments and all the other iconic We Care merchandise. Where there used to be toilet paper and laundry detergent is now where volunteers put together the bid lots for the auction. And the checkout area will now ring up donations instead of grocery bills.
Since 1975, the telethon has been held at the WWKI station, where DJ Dick Bronson launched the outreach. Now, for the first time ever, the telethon will be at a new location inside the former Aldi building after more than a year of renovations.
Bill Ramseyer, the nonprofit’s drop-off coordinator who has volunteered at the telethon since 1984, said the new location is the single biggest change We Care has ever seen, but it’s one that was a long time coming.
He said the outreach had grown so big that they had run out of space at WWKI, which took an entire month to transform itself into the location of the telethon.
“It was really cramped in there,” Ramseyer said. “You could barely get down the hallway. Even with the large semi-trailers to store items, we were running out of space. This will be a lot nicer.”
Now, the storage area — which is inside the building instead of an outside tent — is already filling up with items ready to hit the auction block this weekend to raise money for the outreach.
On Tuesday, shelves were lined with items such as handcrafted rocking horses, board games, a mini vending machine for beverages, an electric and acoustic guitar and a pressure washer.
There were sets of Dirilyte silverware, a wooden chest full of toys, a giant stuffed giraffe, bicycles, an arm saw and new leather jackets. A kindness jar full of gift certificates had been donated by a second grade class at Western Primary.
The biggest items donated so far were two dirt bikes and paintings from Mike Sears, a beloved local artist who now lives in Missouri.
Ramseyer said it’s always fascinating to see what people donate to the telethon, and even more unique and interesting items will be coming in over the next few days.
Now, volunteers are working to ensure the event goes smoothly at its new location. Ramseyer said there’s sure to be some kinks to work out once the telethon launches, but that’s to be expected given this is the first time running the outreach at the new headquarters.
“There’s a little bit of nervousness,” he said. “I’m sure we’re going to learn a lot by doing this, but We Care has always evolved and changed, even at WWKI. We are always working to adapt.”
We Care purchased the former Aldi in 2019 for $650,000 from the nonprofit’s investment fund. Ramseyer said that at the time, some in the community questioned why the nonprofit made the move. But seeing the telethon operate this year will hopefully dampen some of that criticism, he said.
“I think initially, there were some people who thought the We Care Board didn’t make the right decision buying the building,” Ramseyer said. “But I think if they understood what went on up at WWKI and the lack of space there, this building really makes sense.”
He said the organization also plans to rent out space at the building to other nonprofits throughout the year, which will make the new location a win-win for the community.
“It will work better for us and maybe a lot of other groups too,” Ramseyer said.
In the meantime, We Care is looking for more volunteers to help run the telethon this year. Ramseyer said that due to the pandemic and many of their longtime volunteers getting older, many haven’t been able to participate.
“We’re looking for new people to fill in our volunteer spots and make sure we’re fully staffed,” he said.
After all, We Care is all about people helping people, Ramseyer said, and the telethon always seems to bring out the best in everyone.
“It brings out the generosity,” he said. “A lot of people give us a lot or really nice things, and a lot of people come here and put in a lot of time working to make sure this happens.”
